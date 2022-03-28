On Tuesday, 8 March captains and vice captains faced their first opportunity to represent Condobolin Public School at a community event.

Charlie Patton, Alexandra Worthington, Marcus Leigo and Rachel Grimmond were Strong, Smart and Proud ambassadors during the Rotary International Women’s Day breakfast at the Condobolin RSL.

They spoke about two international women who have been active and inspirational in gaining equality and education for women – Malala Yousufzai and Emmeline Pankhurst.

“Congratulations on a wonderful effort!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.

Malala is a Pakistani activist for female education and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She is also the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate, and second Pakistani to ever receive a Nobel Prize.

She was born on 12 July 1997 and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for the right of every child to receive an education. She was born in the Swat Valley in Pakistan. When the Islamic Taliban movement took control of the valley in 2008, girls’ schools were burned down. Malala kept a diary of the events, which was published in 2009 by BBC Urdu. In her diary she spoke out against the Taliban’s terrorist regime. An American documentary film made Malala internationally famous.

In 2013, TIME magazine named Malala one of “The 100 Most Influential People in the World.” On her 16th birthday she spoke in the United Nations. In her speech Malala called for the equal right to education for girls all over the world and became a symbol of this cause.

Emmeline was an English political activist. She is best remembered for organising the UK suffragette movement and helping women win the right to vote.

She was born on 14 July 1858 and died on 14 June 1928. Emmeline was champion of woman suffrage whose 40-year campaign achieved complete success in the year of her death, when British women obtained full equality in the voting franchise. Her daughter Christabel Harriette Pankhurst also was prominent in the woman suffrage movement.

In 1889, Emmeline founded the Women’s Franchise League, which fought to allow married women to vote in local elections. In October 1903, she helped found the more militant Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) – an organisation that gained much notoriety for its activities and whose members were the first to be christened ‘suffragettes’.

Like many suffragettes, Emmeline was arrested on numerous occasions over the next few years and went on hunger strike herself, resulting in violent force-feeding. In 1913, in response to the wave of hunger strikes, the government passed what became known as the ‘Cat and Mouse’ Act.