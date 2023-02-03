PROJECTS TO REVITALISE, RESTORE AND GROW BLAND SHIRE

“I had an amazing time in West Wyalong on Saturday 14th January, to announce $894,780 funding for five community projects led by Bland Shire Council thanks to the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Round 5.” read a post on Steph Cooke MP’s Facebook page.

These projects include:

– $152,192 for Bland Shire Youth Space Coordinator and Programming – Cover the cost of the Youth Space Assistant position including program funding

– $307,317 for Bland Shire Town Signage Project – Monitor, update and apply tourism signage across Bland Shire.

– $162,888 for Active Movement Upgrades – Reconstruct existing footpaths in McCann and Heridge Parks.

– $104,713 for Bland Shire Heritage Revitalisation – Undertake building works to protect, and preserve the heritage of key community assets. Including roof replacement and stormwater drainage works at Wyalong School of Arts, sanding and sealing of the floor at Wyalong Hall, box guttering repairs at Ungarie Museum and the painting of Wyalong Museum (internal and external).

– $167,670 for Restoration of Douglas DC3 Dakota Aeroplane Display – Rehabilitate (repair and paint) and construct shelter over DC3 display.

These projects will make a difference to West Wyalong and communities across Bland Shire as they increase tourism, protect and preserve the heritage and contribute toward creating a better place to live, learn and grow a family.

“I am so proud to see this investment in our seat of small communities.

“We all know how much these projects contribute to the liveability and tourism in the Cootamundra electorate, with this investment hard-fought by the NSW Nationals in Government.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Steph Cooke MP Facebook Page.