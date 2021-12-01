PROJECTS ROLLING OUT ACROSS SHIRE

A new animal shelter, a youth centre renovation and sporting facility upgrades are among the projects currently rolling out in Condobolin and across the Lachlan Shire thanks to an investment which is creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton met with Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM during a visit to the region last week to see first-hand how the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) funding is benefitting the Shire.

Local projects approved under Round 1 of the LRCI program include: Construction of a new animal shelter at Condobolin – $300,000; Box culvert replacements and drainage improvements – $220,508; Installation of CCTV cameras in the Lake Cargelligo CBD – $145,000; Extension of the Lake Cargelligo walkway/cycling track – $293,000; Installation of solar panels on 11 community facilities – $1,100,000; and Replacement of the lights at the tennis courts and refurbishment of the court surface – $70,000.

Round 2 projects include: Road reconstruction and drainage works for Forster Street, Lake Cargelligo – $300,000; Installation of a new sports storage shed at the Tullibigeal Recreation Ground – $25,000; Widening and sealing of Federation Street, Albert – $80,000; Installation of new LED sporting lights at the Condobolin SRA Ground – $190,000; Swimming pool improvement projects at Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham – $190,000; Installation of new irrigation system at the Lake Cargelligo foreshore – $45,000; Installation of new irrigation system at the Condobolin SRA Soccer Ground – $135,000; Condobolin Youth Centre building renovations – $363,698; Tullibigeal Racecourse skillion roof extension – $20,000; Barbecue area replacement at Tottenham swimming pool – $50,000; Barbecue and shade shelter at the park at 2 Federation Street, Albert – $30,000; Installation of new LED sporting lights at the Condobolin netball courts – $30,000; Insulation and ceiling replacement for the Tottenham War Memorial Community Hall – $10,000; Yard extension for gymkhama and horse facilities at Tullibigeal – $15,000; Installation of camp kitchen and storage shed at Burcher – $30,000; and Water tank mural at Tottenham – $65,000.

In the 2021–22 Budget, the Australian Government announced a $1 billion extension of the LRCI program, following strong community and local government support, including an additional $4,257,016 for Lachlan Shire Council under Phase 3. This extension brings the total LRCI funding allocation for Lachlan Shire Council to $7,964,222.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM said the various phases of the LRCI program have delivered real benefits to the communities of the Lachlan Shire and thanked the Federal Government for its continued support and funding.

“The funding has allowed us to fast-track several initiatives, including the upgrades to our swimming pools, the construction of a new animal shelter in Condobolin, the refurbishment of the Condobolin Youth Centre, an extension of the Lake Cargelligo walkway, and the installation of our award-winning solar power project, with a number of these projects having been on our agenda for some years,” Cr Medcalf stated.

“The LRCI program has stimulated our local economy, providing an economic boost to our businesses and job generation. We will continue to progress works in 2022, and I look forward to the official opening of our projects in the coming months.

“This is an exciting time for Council and the community.”

The LRCI funding is helping deliver enormous benefits to the Lachlan Shire, according to Mr Coulton.

“Lachlan Shire Council received $2,128,508 under the first phase of the LRCI program and an additional $1,578,698 in Phase 2, so it’s fantastic to see a number of projects charging ahead using these funds,” he explained.

“One of the biggest projects has been the installation of solar panels on a number of community facilities, which is generating significant savings for Council.

“Upgrades to the local swimming pools, sporting grounds and public facilities will also benefit the community for years to come, making the Lachlan Shire an attractive place to live and raise a family.

“This is exactly the type of work the Federal Government is pleased to support – to create local job opportunities, while delivering lasting benefits.

“The LRCI program has proven to be a huge success for our local communities, with councils able to use these funds for projects that they otherwise wouldn’t have the capacity to undertake.”