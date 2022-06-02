CARRATHOOL SHIRE COUNCIL
PROJECT MANAGER – ISPM228-22
• Get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy an excellent quality of life
• Permanent Fulltime – 70 hours per fortnight
• Salary circa $104,348.40 to $113,789.76 per annum dependent upon qualifications and experience, plus super
• Negotiate leaseback vehicle
• Subsidized housing
• Relocation assistance and salary sacrifice options
We are looking for:
We currently have an opportunity for a Project Manager to join our Infrastructure Services team in Hillston, NSW.
The Project Manager will provide support to the Infrastructure Services department in the areas of:
• Designs, plans, and estimates for the construction of Civil Works
• Liaise with public authorities, other Council departments, and external stakeholders
• Carry out land and engineering surveys, and
• Focus on the delivery of project management and contract/or management services across all functions of the department
To obtain further information or upload an application, please visit Current Vacancies – Carrathool Shire Council (nsw.gov.au)
If you have any questions about the role, please contact the General Manager, Rick Warren, on (02) 6965 1900.
To apply: Written applications addressing the selection criteria, an up-to-date resume, and a signed employment application form are to be forwarded to the General Manager, PO Box 12 Goolgowi NSW 2652, or uploaded to Councils career portal, or emailed to: recruitment@carrathool.nsw.gov.au by 4.00 pm Friday, 10 June 2022.
You must be an Australian Citizen or hold permanent residency, (proof must be provided with your application), to be eligible for this position.
Carrathool Shire Council is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity.
Rick Warren, General Manager PO BOX 12, Goolgowi NSW 2652
02 6965 1900 www.carrathool.nsw.gov.au