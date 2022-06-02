CARRATHOOL SHIRE COUNCIL ‘Promoting our future through diversity’ PROJECT MANAGER – ISPM228-22

Description: • Get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy an excellent quality of life • Permanent Fulltime – 70 hours per fortnight • Salary circa $104,348.40 to $113,789.76 per annum dependent upon qualifications and experience, plus super • Negotiate leaseback vehicle • Subsidized housing • Relocation assistance and salary sacrifice options

We are looking for: We currently have an opportunity for a Project Manager to join our Infrastructure Services team in Hillston, NSW. The Project Manager will provide support to the Infrastructure Services department in the areas of: • Designs, plans, and estimates for the construction of Civil Works • Liaise with public authorities, other Council departments, and external stakeholders • Carry out land and engineering surveys, and • Focus on the delivery of project management and contract/or management services across all functions of the department

To obtain further information or upload an application, please visit Current Vacancies – Carrathool Shire Council (nsw.gov.au) If you have any questions about the role, please contact the General Manager, Rick Warren, on (02) 6965 1900.