‘PROJECT GENEROSITY’ RAISES $24,000

On Saturday 30 July, Condobolin Preschool and Childcare hosted ‘Project Generosity’ at the SRA Pavilion.

Project Generosity was a major fundraising event to raise funds to help the Centre complete much needed outdoor playground improvements.

The evening included a delicious range of canapes and desserts by Lisa Elias, live music with Brad Haling and an entertaining auction lead by Brendon White, that saw 21 auction items raise an astonishing $20,000.

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Manager Karen Worthington said the night couldn’t have gone any better. It was the perfect combination of beautiful food, great music, a competitive auction and a big group of like-minded generous guests.

The total tally is in and with ticket sales, the auction and 100 Club we raised just over $24,000.

“We never imagined we’d raise this amount of money and are still somewhat surprised by the result,” she said.

“We are very grateful and ever thankful to have so many supportive local businesses who contributed auction and 100 Club items and we are now one step closer to starting work on our playground improvements.

“Special thanks to Lisa, Brad, Brendo, all our guests on the evening and all those who contributed via the donation of auction items or raising their bid paddles.

“The huge fundraising efforts by past committee members, generations of families and community were exhausted during the recent building extensions. Replenishing our fundraising account so we can continue to provide the best possible environment for children of today, and the future, is a priority for the current committee and we’ll be hosting more fundraising events – big and small, in the future.

“We are excited to have received a community grant from APA and will be holding a super fun (and colourful) family event once the weather warms up a little. We’ll share more details about this soon but as a little hint you might like to pick up a cheap white tee!” Karen concluded.

