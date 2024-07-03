Progress on new fencing

Berryman Park in Trundle is currently receiving a new chainlink fence to surround the park. Progress is being made and residents are looking forward to the upgrade. Image Credits: A Town Like Trundle Facebook page.

Last Updated: 03/07/2024By

Latest News

Creating toolboxes

03/07/2024|

Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 9 & 10 Industrial Tech- [...]

We recommend