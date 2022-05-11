PROBUS CLUB MAY CLOSE

Condobolin Probus Club is set to close after 34 years. They will be holding a meeting Friday, 13 May at the Sports Club to discuss all options.

Numbers have been gradually dropping off over the last couple of years, and they are urging the local community to get involved if they can, and keep the Probus Club operational.

Probus

Members you are requested to attend another meeting on 13 May to vote on the closure of our Club and discuss the process we need to close. I have arranged for a balance sheet to be presented.

This will be a sad day as this year will be our 34th year and we have had some great trips and functions and met some wonderful Probians over the years.

During 2021 we lost four of our regular members and one moved from Condobolin to be closer to his family. Our numbers have been gradually dropping over the last few years and we were not able to secure any new ones. Looking forward to seeing you at this meeting.

Contributed by Pam Nicholl.