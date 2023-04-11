PROBLEM SOLVING IN K6P

Condobolin Public School students in Class K6P have been problem solving and critical thinking. Problem solving is the process of achieving a goal by overcoming obstacles. It is the act of defining a problem; determining the cause of the problem; identifying, prioritising, and selecting alternatives for a solution; and implementing a solution. Critical thinking is a kind of thinking in which you question, analyse, interpret, evaluate, and make a judgement about what you read, hear, say or write. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.