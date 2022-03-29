PRIMARY SCHOOL CAPTAINS ANNOUNCED

Posted By: Hayley March 29, 2022

On Monday 14th March, Tullibigeal Central School announced their 2022 Primary School Captains.
Students Skye Newham, Millie Helyar, Maddison Longford, Tahlia Bendall and Jordan Ireland all nominated to become this year’s Primary School Captains. Parents were invited to hear the speeches given by their children and other students.
The two selected to be 2022 Primary School Captains were: Tahlia Bendall and Jordan Ireland.
The staff and students congratulated the new captains.
Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.

Skye Newham reading her speech.

Maddison Longford presenting her speech to the audience.

Millie Helyar was one of the five students that nominated themselves for School Captain.

