PRIMARY CAPTAINS RECEIVE A LEADERSHIP AWARD

On Tuesday 26th July, Ungarie Central School’s Director Educational Leadership, Mrs Karen Burke, presented their Primary Captains with a special award for their commitment to leadership at UCS.

“It was a lovely afternoon for our leaders as they were able to receive their award in front of their classmates and family. Congratulations to Nicholas Batty and Olivia Rossiter for your outstanding leadership!” read a post on the Ungarie Central School’s Facebook page.

Unfortunately, Secondary Captain, Abby Wason, was away with the school Netball team. Her leadership award will be presented at the school’s Education Week assembly.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School’s Facebook Page.