PRESIDENT’S GALA DAY APPROACHING

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Social bowls held on Thursday 20th July, five ladies played a game of Triples.

Pauleen Dimos leading for both sides, Colleen Helyar and Pam Nicholl defeated Yvonne Johnson and Jenny Tickle 12 shots to 9 shots.

2023/2024 Club and District events are here.

Condobolin Sports will sending their expression of interest to hold this event to SSDWBA Meeting on Tuesday 8th August 2023.

2023/2024 Club Championship Major Singles and Minor Singles are now open and nomination sheets are on our notice board. Both these Singles events close on 28th August 2023.

President Colleen’s gala day will be held on Thursday 10th August 2023.

Nomination sheets for players and non players wishing to join in the luncheon, on the notice board shortly.

Players $20 each, which includes lunch, non players $10 for b-b-que meats and salads.

Sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones recently.

Get well wishes to everyone on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Stay safe,

HALF NIP.