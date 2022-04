On Saturday 12th March, the Tullamore Bowling Club held their President’s Day at their club.

It started at 9:30am with morning tea served around 10am. Lunch was also provided later in the day.

Teams of four – mens, ladies and mixed were organised to play 2 games of 16 ends. There were morning winners, afternoon winners and overall winners.

Source: Tullamore Bowling Club’s Facebook Page.