PRESCHOOL READ TO ME PROGRAM

On Friday, 7 July Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre hosted a very special guest.

Abby Grimshaw from Lachlan Shire Council Library participated in the facility’s popular Read To Me Program.

Abby read the classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The book is written by Eric Carle, who is an internationally bestselling and award-winning author and illustrator of books for very young children.

This bestselling story is written for the very young and is about a newly hatched caterpillar that eats his way through all kinds of food, getting bigger and bigger, until eventually he turns into a beautiful butterfly.

“One of the most popular picture books of all time, no nursery bookshelf is complete without a copy,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read.