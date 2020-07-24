PRESCHOOL PLACEMENTS

A funding boost for Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre will see more placements offered at the facility.

A $200,000 grant from the Federal Coalition Government’s Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) will help the Centre provide 31 additional placements for children.

Director of the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre, Melissa Nesbitt, said the grant is a dream come true.

“This funding provides a financial opportunity that our not-for-profit centre could not otherwise have afforded,” she stated.

“For the past 14 years I have been the Director here, and for eight of those years we identified a growing need to expand our facilities due to the ever-increasing numbers on our waiting list.

“This grant has allowed our dream to become a reality and we are grateful for the opportunity the Building Better Regions Fund has provided to us for the children and families of the Condobolin community.”

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, who visited the centre on Tuesday, 30 June, said he is thrilled the centre will be better equipped to serve the increasing needs of families in the district.

“Late last year I wrote a letter of support for the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre’s grant application under the BBRF, so I’m thrilled we have been able to secure this funding for the centre’s expansion,” he explained.

“This project, titled ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’, will provide an additional 31 vital care places to the existing service, which will be music to the ears of families in the Condobolin district who need this service.

“BBRF is all about strengthening the local economy and delivering lasting benefits to our local communities which we know are suffering the flow-on impacts of drought.”

Under BBRF Round 4, more than $1.4 million will be spent on projects in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo.

For more information about the Building Better Regions Fund, see www.business.gov.au/bbrf

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre also received $150,000 from the Community Child Care Fund in August 2019.

By Melissa Blewitt.