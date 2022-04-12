PRESCHOOL LEARN ABOUT WORMS

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre had a fun morning spent learning about composting worms with Tonyi the Worm and Jasmine on Tuesday, 1 March. “Such an engaging and fun learning experience and we now have our very own worm farm,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. “Thank you for visiting us.” Tonyi the Worm is an interactive educational composting worm and star of a fun worm farm learning experience for children, aged three to seven. “We had such a wonderful morning with the children and staff at Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre!,” a post on the Tonyi the Worm Facebook Page read. “Thank you so much for having us at your lovely Preschool!! “So awesome the children now have chooks and worms to feed their scraps to! Well done all!” Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.