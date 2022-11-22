PRESCHOOL KIDS CREATE POPPIES FOR CAFE

On Friday 11th November, Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre children created their own poppies for Rememberance Day. The children had been reading some books on Remembrance Day throughout the week, and spent time discussing sacrifices made during times of war. One of the things the children read about was poppies and what they stand for. They then created their own poppies for both the centre and the Tottenham Cafe. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre Facebook Page.