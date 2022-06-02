PRESCHOOL HOLDS NF2 FUNDRAISER

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre held a Neurofibromatosis (NF2) cake stall fundraiser on Tuesday, 17 May.

NF2 is a genetic disorder that causes tumours to grow on nerves, including the brain and spine. It is progressive, unpredictable, and currently there is no cure.

Every day, children and adults are forced to fight a foe they can sometimes neither see, hear or even feel. They face a lifetime of uncertainty and anxiety; forced to fight tumours that can cause blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning difficulties and cancer.

Samuel (Sammy) Ritchie, who attends the Centre, was diagnosed with NF2, earlier this year.

As 17 May was World Neurofibromatosis Day, the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre decided to hold a cake stall and urged all educators and children to dress in green and blue to raise awareness of NF2.

Along with Sammy and his family, they are urging the local community to help raise awareness of (NF2) and funding for the Children’s Tumour Foundation Australia.

The Children’s Tumour Foundation (CTF) is the only dedicated support service for families impacted by Neurofibromatosis (NF and NF2) in Australia. To them, conquering NF is about more than just finding a cure.

The Children’s Tumour Foundation mission is to provide hope for everyone impacted by Neurofibromatosis in Australia by advocating for change, advancing research and empowering this community with the knowledge, connections and support needed at every stage of their journey.

They are dedicated to raising money to fund vital research, awareness and practical support for people with all types of NF and work in pursuit of an important mission and understand that many people are counting on them.

BELOW: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre educators and children dressed in blue and green to highlight awareness of Neurofibromatosis (NF2) on Tuesday, 17 May. They also held a cake stall which was popular and delicious. Sammy Ritchie, who attends the facility was diagnosed with NF2 earlier this year. Everyone looked fabulous dressed up.