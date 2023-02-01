PRESCHOOL EDUCATORS SHINING IN THEIR ROLES

(LEFT): Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre educators Sam Smith, Megan Ross and Nadine Doyle have been successful in obtaining a NSW Department of Education, Early Childhood Education Scholarship. All three applied in September last year and found out their applications were successful in late 2022. The Scholarship Program is part of the DoE landmark investment of up to $15.9 billion over 10 years to increase the number of Early Childhood Teachers. “Congratulations ladies, very well deserved,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.

(RIGHT): Lily Waller, who is part of the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre team successfully completed her Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care recently. “We are so proud of you, Lily,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.