PRESCHOOL CELEBRATES ACHIEVEMENTS

On Wednesday, 6 September the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre celebrated recent Assessments and Rating outcome with a night out to celebrate at the Condobolin Hotel.

ABOVE: Sandra Crow, Melanie Bennett, Shaylee Saunders, Megan Ross, Nickolle Kirby, Karen Worthington, Melissa Powell and Danielle Richards; together with (front) Lily Waller, Anthony Nash, Leilane Donaire, Hayley Ireland and Nadine Doyle. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.