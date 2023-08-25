PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH DAMAGED

Unknown person/s have broken through a side door entrance to the Presbyterian Church in Condobolin causing damage. Once the alleged offender/s gained access, they attempted to burn a pew and then used a fire extinguisher to spray the entire inside of the building, an organ and a piano. The office was also ransacked, with drawers opened and hymn booklets thrown off a shelf. This is the second occasion the Presbyterian Church in Condobolin has been broken into. The previous time the overhead projector and a number of electronic items were damaged beyond repair. A number of lead lights windows were also damaged and had to be replaced. The Presbyterian Church Hall also sustained damage during the break in. Parts of a brick and numerous stones were used to break side windows to gain entry. Once inside the unknown offender/s tried to burn several items including ping pong table accessories and packaging. The offender/s also defaced a kitchen bench top and tipped out drinks and food onto the floor. It appears as if the offender/s have opened every drawer and cupboard looking for items to steal or damage. A Forensics Team from Dubbo attended the scene on Monday, 14 August. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.