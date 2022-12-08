PREMIER PERROTTET VISITS CONDOBOLIN

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Condobolin to see the effects of the flood first hand on Friday, 25 November.

He was joined by NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke, Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton and State Member for Barwon Roy Butler.

“While the physical scars of the floods are obvious, it’s important the toll on mental health isn’t overlooked,” he said on a post on the Dom Perrottet Facebook Page.

While in Condobolin he announced a boost to mental health support for flood affected communities in the Central West.

“Lifeline Central West will receive funding for an additional 6 crisis counsellors, three new vehicles and funding for fuel and accommodation,” the post went on to say.

“The rebuild process for these communities will take time and the Liberals and Nationals Government will be there to support them every step of the way.”

The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment has also now been activated for the Lachlan Local Government Area.

This means flood-impacted individuals will be able to access a lump sum payment of $1,000 for adults and $400 for children.

Eligible individuals can claim via MyGov or by calling Services Australia on 180 22 26.

Mr Coulton said he witnessed “terrible scenes of flood-damaged roads and properties in Condobolin” on a post on the Mark Coulton MP Facebook Page.

So many families remain isolated and will be for some time until the floodwaters recede, and farmers are facing millions of dollars worth of crop damage.

Sadly, Condobolin is just one of many communities across my electorate that has been impacted by flooding.

“Thankfully, much of the town was saved from inundation thanks to the Great Wall of Condo, but beyond that the damage to crops, properties and roads is immense.

“We also had the opportunity to talk to Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Mayor John Medcalf, local NSW SES crews, emergency responders and volunteers.

“Thank you to all those volunteers who have worked tirelessly to protect the community during this record flood event.”

Mr Butler said it had been a difficult time for many across the Barwon Electorate, with flooding affecting many communities, and especially damaging the road networks.

“We saw first hand the damage done to the road into Condo but we were at least able to get past,” he wrote on a post on the Roy Butler MP Facebook Page.

“In Condobolin we were given a briefing by NSW SES Condobolin Unit before taking a tour of some of the flooded areas aboard an SES unimog.

“Fortunately, the amazing work of the emergency service workers, volunteers and the community pulling together to build the “Great Wall of Condo”, helped avert a much worse disaster.

“Well done to all volunteers and emergency service workers and Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW.”

