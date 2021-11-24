POSTAL VOTE APPLICATIONS NOW AVAILABLE

Postal vote application forms are now available from Lachlan Shire Council’s Lake Cargelligo office.

Residents of E Ward (Lake Cargelligo and district) will go to the polls on Saturday 4 December 2021 for the Lachlan Shire local government election.

“For those unable to attend a polling booth on election day you can apply for a postal vote via post or online,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council on Thursday, 11 November said.

“To assist voters who may not have access to online services, application forms have been made available through the Lachlan Shire Council Administration Office in Foster Street Lake Cargelligo.

“For those wishing to apply online please go to the NSW Electoral Commission website https://bit.ly/3EQViwk Residents are reminded that postal vote applications will close at 5:00 pm Monday, 29 November, and must be returned to the NSW Electoral Commission c/o Centralised Postal Vote Count Centre (CPVCC) Locked Bag 5051, ALEXANDRIA NSW 2015 by 17 December 2021.”

What happens next?

The NSW Electoral Commission will process your application and will attempt to contact you about the outcome (if you have provided your contact details).

•Postal Vote Packs are being sent out from the week beginning 8 November 2021.

•The Postal Vote Pack will contain ballot paper(s), instructions, a postal vote certificate envelope, and a reply-paid envelope. Once completed, this pack must be received back by 6:00 pm, Friday 17 December 2021.

“Please post your vote as soon as possible to allow for Australia Post delivery periods,” the statement went on to say.

“The NSW Electoral Commission is conducting the election and completed applications will not be accepted at the Lake Cargelligo office.

“Pre-poll voting will also be available in Lake Cargelligo and further information will be distributed once the Electoral Commission has confirmed the arrangements.”