POST RAIN CLEAN UP IN NYNGAN

Bogan Shire Council staff were busy tidying up last week after almost 80mls of rain in Nyngan the week before.

Whilst the wet weather delayed rural road works, staff worked around town including draining floodwater from rainfall off the Nyngan Junior League Oval.

Council regularly inspects and maintains the flood levee bank and pumps. A recent levee bank audit by the NSW Department of Public Works has shown the structure is in good shape.

Source and Image Credits: Bogan Shire Council’s Facebook Page.