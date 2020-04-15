POSITION VACANT – LOCAL LANDCARE CO-ORDINATOR

Condobolin and Districts Landcare Management Committee Incorporated has a position available in Condobolin, Central West NSW.

This is a Temporary Part-time position offering 14 Hours/Week to June 30, 2023.

The successful applicant will work closely with Landcare, local landholders, environmental and peri-urban groups, to improve their capacity to support and increase community engagement and effectively participate in natural resource management activities that address critical agricultural and sustainability issues.

For a full list of what is expected in the role see the associated image.

The successful applicant must have a Class C Licence and will at times be required to be flexible in their working hours, which will involve some attendance at out-of-hours activities, some travel and overnight stays.

Details of a Position Description and for further information, contact Alan McGufficke on 0428 951106.

APPLICATIONS EXTENDED DUE TO COVID19 – NOW WILL CLOSE 5pm Wednesday 6th May, 2020.