POSITION VACANT CASUAL RELIEF – PROGRESS TO PERMANENT PART – TIME CENTRELINK AGENT, BENDIGO BANK AND FRONT DESK RELIEF CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER – LWRS

Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc (formerly WPRD) has an opening for a casual relief, (with progression to permanent part-time shortly), Centrelink Agent, Bendigo Bank & Front Desk relief customer service officer.

The position is located at, Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc, 18 William St, Condobolin. The position is a minimum of 3 mornings a week 9am-1pm, with additional coverage of Administration as negotiated.

This would suit a parent of school aged children or a person returning to the workforce, and will provide training that will further the successful applicants career. A Traineeship will be considered for the right young person.

The successful applicant will need to undergo an “Australian Federal Police Check”, have with them at time of interview a current “Working with Children Check”. The position is responsible for Centrelink customer service, answering the phones and maintaining records as required by the Agency Agreement. Bank Teller service and administration duties as delegated by the Executive Officer.

A full Job Package and more information is available from Jess Loftus E: eo@wprd.org.au or admin@wprd.org.au, or by phoning 6895 3301.

Applicants must answer to the essential criteria outlined in the Job Description.

Applications must be received by 5pm Friday 17th of June 2022.