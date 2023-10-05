POPPERS IN THE PINES

Report

The small Village of Burcher came alive on the Weekend of the 16th & 17th of September to the sounds of Tractors, Engines, Motor bikes, Trucks and Cars along with the Whistle of the 1904 Buffalo Pitts Steam Engine.

A total of 85 Tractors and 12 W.W. Army Jeeps from as far away as Tamworth & Sydney.

It was obvious by Friday afternoon it was going to be very successful, with a full caravan & camping ground and just as many camped outside. The South West Antique Engine Society thank the following sponsors: West Wyalong Machinery Centre who all so supplied the Pull Back Tractor, O’Conner’s Case I H, Oils Plus, Ag N Vet Services, Wyalong Machinery & Engineering, Trundle Tractor Pull, P. & G, Rose Quade Moncrief Livestock & Property, South West Fuel, Ozzi Fuels, Hutcheon & Pearce, Ungarie Show Society, Rick Fairmens Wear, C& B, M Fuller Earth moving, Len Byrnes, Fritsch Auto & Electrics, Robert Hughes Bearings & Hoses, South West Fuels, Elders Rural, Davies Automotive & Industrial, Bob Miller Trophies, Lachlan shire, Condobolin Vintage Restoration Club for the use of their small sled, Burcher Progress association Golf Club & Hall Committee for their Catering.

A Good Crowd Saturday night stayed on to enjoy the Entertainment by Em n Gerry, thank you to all those who helped make it such a Great Weekend.

The South West Antique Engine Society held it’s Foundation Meeting in Temora on the 13th of September in 1983, with a total of 18 People Present. The Club Collects, Restores and Exhibits Rare and Antique Engines, Tractors and Machinery to as near as possible to their color and Specifications.

Today the Club has over 60 Members. It’s only in the last few years we have started having Tractor Pulls, with a lot of other Clubs joining in makes a great get together to meet people and compete against each other with their Tractors. This year our Club turns 40 with a lot of the older members have see big changes what a lot of history.

Contributed by Julie Crerar