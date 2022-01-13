POOL PARTY FOR LOCAL YOUTH

Lachlan Youth Services held a ‘Twilight Pool Party’ as an end of year festive celebration for the town’s young people. The event took place at the Condobolin Pool on Friday, 17 December. Local youth enjoyed an inflatable and a free barbecue. This event was organised by Lachlan Youth Services with support from Western Plains Regional Development, Central West Family Support Group, Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service, Lachlan Arts Council, and Lachlan Shire Council. Above: Katrina Singh, Krista Kirby and Jacqueline Powell helped organise the event; and Below: Local youth enjoyed game of volleyball. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.