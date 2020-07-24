PONY CLUB AND HIGH SCHOOL P AND C NORTHPARKES FUNDING SUCCESS

The Condobolin Pony Club and the Condobolin High School P and C are celebrating the success of their funding applications to Northparkes Mines.

Northparkes Mines announced the successful recipients of round one of their Community Investment Program this week. The program has two rounds annually, with $40,000 donated each round. Since its inception, over $760,000 has been invested in the Parkes, Lachlan and Forbes Shires.

Northparkes Managing Director Hubert Lehman said, “To achieve our vision of ‘A century of mining together’, we invest in the future of our community through meaningful partnerships.

The Community Investment Program has been one of the successful programs we have used to support the sustainability of the Parkes and Forbes Shires. Despite the COVID-19 health pandemic, we want to ensure we are still able to support our local community through this investment program.”

Although not in the Parkes or Forbes Shire Katrina Thomas, Secretary Treasurer of the Condoboin Pony Club said she has often been successful with applications to the Northparkes Community Investment Fund.

Katrina said “The money from North Parkes Mine will be used to purchase some light weight showjumps and poles to make it easier to move around on rally days when we are just practising. The money is fantastic, with so many young members it will make it much easier to set up jump grids’.

With only such a small club with currently only five active members and three committee we are always looking for new members and are planning to have a registration and rally day on Sunday 2nd August to welcome new members. For more information find us Facebook or call 0403 295 554.

The Condobolin High School P and C were also successful with their application to purchase an online music program.

CHS teacher Melissa Hughes assisted with the application and said “The CHS P&C received a $3000 grant from the Northparkes Community Investment Program. This money will be spent on the ‘Mixing it up with Mixcraft’ Program.

The funds will be used to purchase a dynamic music program ‘Mixcraft’ that will enable the students to access professional level music creation software. This will be a great help to or music program,” said Miss Hughes.

