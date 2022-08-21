POLICE SEIZE OVER 25,000 CANNABIS PLANTS AT TRUNDLE WORTH OVER $80 MILLION

Police have seized more than $80-million worth of cannabis plants following a five-month investigation into cannabis cultivation in the Trundle area.

In March 2022, detectives attached to Central West Police District commenced Strike Force Burria to investigate commercial cannabis cultivation in the state’s west.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators attended a rural property at Trundle – about 53 kilometres north-west of Parkes – on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

Upon police arrival, several people fled the property into nearby bushland, officers were unable to locate them.

Officers then applied for and were granted a crime scene warrant, which was held overnight.

The following day (Thursday, 4 August 2022), strike force investigators and specialist forensic police attended and located a number of large greenhouses being used for cannabis cultivation.

Police located and seized 27,484 cannabis plants, which have all been destroyed.

It’s estimated the potential street value of the cannabis was more than $80 million.

Investigations under Strike Force Burria are ongoing to identify those involved.

Anyone with information about Strike Force Burria which could assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

**Information courtesy of the NSW Police Media.