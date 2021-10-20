PLEVNA TO TOP OF $4750.00

The sun came out to see a great result for the Plevna Merino on farm sale on Thursday the 30th of September.

Buyers bid up well on the day which was the first open cry auction having moved from the Helmsman system this year. The change to auction was well received.

“The sale went very well. We were very lucky with the weather in the end!” said Alex Aveyard. “We relocated the sale to Plevna West due to the weather. Many thanks to Mat and Korina Aveyard.”

100 Poll & Merino rams were on offer in the sale which was an increase of 30 this year.

Buyers turned up for the inspection from 10.30am with the sale auction commencing at 1pm.

99 out of the 100 sold with the top price being $4750 going to John Simmons and family. The average of $1942 was an increase of $400 from 2020.

The sale also saw a donation of the proceeds from one ram going to a local family going through a tough time with a very unwell infant. The ram, Lot 12, was purchased by Rawson and Kerry Leach for $3250.00.

“We would like to thank the buyers for their continued support. The fact that they continue coming back is a great testament to our breeding program. We were very happy with how the sale went.” Stud Principal Boyd Aveyard said.