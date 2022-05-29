PLENTY OF FUN AT PEACHEY/RICHARDSON GALA DAY

Students from Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin gathered at Pat Timmins Oval on Tuesday, 3 May to enjoy playing games of Rugby League in the Peachey/Richardson Gala Day. The David Peachey Shield (Years 5 and 6) and Russell Richardson Cup (Years 3 and 4) are part of a seven-a-side rugby league competition which involves competitive and non-competitive teams. It is open to all schools Catholic, independent and government, west of the Blue Mountains. The competition is named after Dubbo-born Peachey and Richardson, who went on to represent Australia in league. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.