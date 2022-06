On Tuesday, 24 May Lachlan Children Services Mobile Service went on a walking excursion to the Tullibigeal Park.

“The children and educators had a wonderful time running, climbing, swinging and sliding down the slide,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read.

The group then went back to the Tullibigeal Hall and enjoyed a sausage sandwich for lunch.

Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.