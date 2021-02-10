PLAQUE REVEAL

By Hayley Egan

On Tuesday the 26th of January, Ruby Stevenson, a life long resident of Fifield and Allan Sparkes, the Lachlan Shire Australia Day Ambassador, CV, OAM, VA, FRSN, unveiled the new Memorial BBQ.

This new BBQ was placed at Hannah Mahon Park and has a plaque placed on it honouring the late Faye and Noel Green. 11 years ago, Faye had started working to get a BBQ installed at the park.

Unfortunately, Faye passed away in 2019, after her passing the Fifield Community Committee worked and eventually got the BBQ installed in the park, along with the plaque to commemorate Faye.

With this new BBQ, the town is hoping to get some more travellers to use and enjoy the park.