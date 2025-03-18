Planning for a sustainable future

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council is planning for a sustainable future.

It continues its commitment to a sustainable future for the organisation and the community, according to statement released on 4 March.

“Council has made extraordinary progress in the implementation of its first Energy Sustainability Plan, which was originally developed in 2020,” the statement said.

“Over the past five years, we have exceeded most of the targets set in 2020. This has resulted in a review of the Energy Sustainability Plan to outline its progress and set new targets.

“In all our operations, we strive to reduce our ecological footprint and impact on the environment. We also aim to lead by example through the implementation of projects that support sustainability within the Shire.”

Lachlan Shire Mayor, John Medcalf OAM, said sustainability was a key priority for Council.

“I’m incredibly proud of the leadership our Council is showing in the sustainability arena. The key benefits for our Council are reduced operating costs and protection of our environment. This unlocks savings which can be channelled into other projects which have social and economic benefits for the wider community,” he revealed.

“Following the success of our First Energy Sustainability Plan, the revised 2024 Energy Sustainability Plan sets its sights on more complex projects. The plan aims to address these within two stages over the next five years,” the Lachlan Shire Statement said.

The Energy Sustainability Plan can be viewed on the Lachlan Shire Council website: www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/Environment/Public-and-Environmental-Health/Sustainability