On Tuesday, 10 October, in partnership with Speech Pathologist – Stephanie Daly (right) and Allied Health Assistant – Kellie Ward (left), both from Speak Central Health, started the first 10-week Speech Program at Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre. The program will provide weekly speech therapy to 30 children over a 10-week period. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.