The committee have started all the preparations and planning for their 2021 Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club Meet. The date is set for Saturday 27 March 2021 and it is sure to be a fabulous Race Day with entertainment for the kids, Fashions on the Field and prizes to be won. There will be Covid safe measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety. The prize money for the horse races has increased this year, which will add to the quality and excitement of our ‘Little Randwick in the West Family Race Day’.

“The Tullibigeal Race Committee would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our loyal sponsors whose support allows us to hold our successful and well attended Horse Racing Event each year.” Said Joclyn Newham

If you are interested in sponsoring or if you are already a sponsor wishing to enquire about the committee’s wonderful Sponsor Marquee packages please visit their Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club Inc Facebook page, email them on tullibigealpicnics@y7mail.com or contact Debbie Hickson on 0428336287.