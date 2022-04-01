‘PIC’ LENDS A HELPING HAND

Local resident and firefighter Michael ‘Pic’ Fyfe has always been passionate about helping others in his community.

Growing up in the Tullibigeal/Lake Cargelligo area, and now teaching in Condobolin, ‘Pic’ knows when tough times hit, locals dig deep to help themselves and others out.

After the devastating floods in the Northern Rivers region, Pic, knew he had to make the journey to lend a hand.

On Monday, 7 March he left his family to help other families that had lost everything in the floods. He joined many other volunteers who also gave their time to help those in need.

“Last Monday I left my family to go and help others families in the northern rivers along with firefighters from STNs 432 (Mark Cooper Josh Hale Lindsay Myers and Todd Lynch)262 (Clinton Graham) 360 (Mathew Smith, Emma Tyrrell) and the zones duty commander (Matt Hunter) for one week,” he wrote on a Facebook post.

“What an amazing bunch of human beings.

“These floods devastated the Northern Rivers region, especially Lismore and surrounding communities. Working alongside these eight people was a privilege and together we helped people get back on their feet. Everyone we helped appreciated what we did for them.

“At the end of the week I was buggered but gratified we have done something outstanding for the Northern Rivers region.

“I met some many people that have lost their houses. Also met people that had lost their house and business as well. But many of these people are very resilient and just keep getting on with the job to which we made some peoples job a little easier.”

‘Pic’ said hope remained high in the affected communities, and it was wise to remember that no matter how tough you think you may have it, there are always people who are in worse situations.

“Just remember if you think your life is crap, there is always someone out there worse off then you,” his post concluded.

Condobolin Fire and Rescue are looking for more people to join their ranks. If you think you would be interested in becoming part of this great group of people, please call the recruitment team on 1800 Firies (1800 347 437) or visit the website fire.nsw.gov.au for more information.

Below – Some of the devastating scenes ‘Pic” Fyfe saw after floods ravaged the Northern Rivers region recently. Image Credit: Michael Fyfe/Facebook.