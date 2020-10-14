PHYSICAL CULTURE SHOWCASE

On Saturday more than 100 pre-schoolers, girls and ladies performed at the Lachlan Valley United Physical Culture Club Annual Showcase.

It has been a challenging year due to COVID, and members are commended for their perseverance in attending Zoom lesson during Term 2. It certainly was a relief when face-to-face lessons were able to resume in Term 3. Physical Culture is a sport that provides fitness for all abilities from beginners to experienced participants, as well as a great sense of community between members and their families.

With the club running in both Condobolin and Forbes, the performers came from as far away as Goolagong, Bobadah and Tullibigeal for their only performance before competing against other clubs in the next two months. The showcase was the perfect opportunity for the members to experience performing in front of a supportive audience of family and friends. As always, the pre-school “Physie fairies” stole the show, but all eyes were drawn to the stylish performances by the Senior Teams.

The SRA hall proved to be the perfect venue with a fantastic floor space and plenty of room for the audience to spread out. The canteen was well supported and many thanks go to the Condo Bakery for donating the bread rolls for the day.

The BJP Physical Culture competition season will kick off at the end of October with the Zone Competition to be held in Parkes. Placegetters at Zone and the Senior Teams will then travel to Sydney to compete at the State Finals in November.

Competitions will look very different this year with no audience due to COVID restrictions.

We wish all the performers all the best as they put the final touches on their routines in preparation for the competitions.

Contributed by Kate Buckland.