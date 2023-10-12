PHILLIPS IS MAYOR

Councillor Paul Phillips has been elected as Mayor of the Lachlan Shire until September 2024.

He was elected at the Lachlan Shire Council meeting on Wednesday, 27 September.

The mayoral election was officially declared by Returning Officer Greg Tory, General Manager, with Councillor Phillips being elected Mayor over Councillor John Medcalf OAM and Councillor Dennis Brady.

Once elected, Mayor Phillips respectfully asked that Councillor Medcalf continue to chair the September meeting, which he did.

Councillor Phillips has served Lachlan Shire Council since 2004 when he was elected a councillor for E Ward (Lake Cargelligo).

Prior to his election as Mayor, Councillor Phillips served as Deputy Mayor from 2016. Councillor Phillips lives in Lake Cargelligo with his wife Denise and is well known in the Lake Cargelligo Community.

With his family, Councillor Phillips operates the local hardware store, a building business and provides funeral services.

On his election, Councillor Phillips said he “is honoured to have been elected Mayor, and is looking forward to the opportunity to continue to work with his fellow councillors to serve both E Ward and the wider Lachlan Shire community over the next year.”

The Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor position was contested by Councillor John Medcalf OAM and Councillor Dennis Brady.

Councillor Medcalf OAM, from Tottenham (A Ward), was elected Deputy Mayor and will serve as Deputy Mayor until September 2024.

Councillor Medcalf OAM was first elected to Lachlan Shire Council in 1991 and has served eight years as Mayor.

Councillor Medcalf OAM is well known for his long-standing involvement with the community and service to local government. This was recognised in 2019 when he was awarded the Order of Australia Medal in the Queen’s Birthday honours List.

Council’s General Manager, Greg Tory, said “I congratulate both Councillors on being elected to their positions and look forward to working with the new Mayor over the next year.”