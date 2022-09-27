PHIL PRESENTS CENTRE WITH NSW STATE FLAG

Thursday 1st September, Tullamore Preschool and Childcare Centre enjoyed a special visit from State member for Orange, Phil Donato, who presented the centre with a NSW State flag.

“This was a privilege for the centre to receive this flag presented by Phil and we are now working towards installing two flag poles in the front yard of the centre so we are able to hang the flag for all to enjoy.” read a post on the centre’s Facebook page.

“We thank all our visitors for attending the morning event and also Jannette for providing a delicious morning tea especially those scones made from the good old Tullamore Public School’s cook book.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.