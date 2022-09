Tullamore Central School staff and Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) completed phase 1 of the Stronger, Smarter Leadership Program in Dubbo last week.

“We are very proud of you and look forward to seeing the Stronger Smarter philosophy ‘come to life’ at Tullamore Central School” read a post on the Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.