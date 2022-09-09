PETS ON PARADE PERFECTLY ENTERTAIN THE CROWD

The Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade at the 2022 Show was a wonderful success. Cleo and Kobie Whiley’s pet parrot Bruno was named Champion Pet of the Show. Amelia Chamen’s rabbit, called Mario, was named Runner Up. The Pet Parade took place adjacent to the Farmyard Nursery on Friday, 26 August. Leyton Crow and his pet dog Blossom took home the Small Dog title. Leyton and Lizzie the Lizard also took home Most Unusual Pet. Each winner received a ribbon and $5 cash, while the Champion Pet collected a trophy and $25 prize money. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.