PETITION STILL NEEDED

Media Release

The government’s announcement of a new Regional Health Division within NSW Health is a promising start, but there is a great deal of work to be done in addressing the chronic issues facing rural health, says Member for Wagga Wagga, Dr Joe McGirr.

The Independent MP says the new division, announced by Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor, must now move swiftly to address urgent problems in rural, remote and regional NSW.

Dr McGirr has been campaigning for the establishment of an independent department of rural health in NSW and has launched an online petition calling for this to be done.

“Since launching the petition, I have had a lot of feedback and I believe the situation is worse than I thought,” Dr McGirr said.

“There is a real sense of urgency now about getting some of these issues addressed.

“The fact the government has set up the Division of Rural Health is promising, but this is not an independent department.

“The question for me is whether the department that has overseen where we are now can change enough to deliver what we desperately need in rural, remote and regional NSW.”

Dr McGirr intends to continue calling for community support for his petition.

“What the government has announced is not an independent department,” he said.

“While it is a promising start, the Regional Health Division may not have the authority that is need for staff to talk control of some of our biggest issues and find real solutions.”

Dr McGirr said the early indications were that the new Regional Health Division would address some of the issues that he, and other regional MPs, had been consistently raising. Among these issues are recruitment, advocacy, a focus on the regions, a response to the rural health inquiry and an overhaul of the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS).

“The number one issue is staffing – we need full staffing so we have full services. This must be the priority now,” he said.

“But we don’t have months to waste. This new division needs to act quickly to make some real changes. Improving recruitment and retention should be top priorities.

“The COVID situation, which is having a substantial impact on staffing, is really proving difficult because it comes on top of years of chronic staffing issues and poor morale.

“We have to see action and we have to see it in the next few months.”

“Above all, I am calling on NSW Health to ‘own’ the issue of health staffing. Especially when it comes to medical staffing, there is a lot of finger pointing between state and federal governments. That needs to stop. Communities expect better. And in rural areas it is the same staff who could work in primary care and in hospitals – so surely we can get better cooperation between the levels of government.”