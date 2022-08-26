PENNANTS PLAYED

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

On Sunday 14th August. the second round of the Pennants Comp was played at home.

The Threes played against Cowra and won two out of three games for a total score of nine to one. Darren Seton, Craig Jones, Brayden Davis and Steve Brasnett defeated G Nicholls’ team twenty three to eight, Dan Seton, Laurie Thompson, Max Johnson and Dave Carter Jnr defeated A Anderson’s team twenty eight to fourteen, and Andrew Brasnett, Pete Brasnett, Michael Waller and Daryl Nairn were narrowly defeated by P Druery’s team nineteen to seventeen.

The Fours played Forbes. Forbes won two out of three games however Condo scored more points in total and won more ends for a final score of eight to two.

Grant Davis, Al Stuckey, Ray Burnes and Brian Tickle were defeated by L Strudwick’s team twenty to sixteen, Neil Baxter, Trent Bendall, Ian Simpson and Bill Logan narrowly lost to L Crouch’s team nineteen to eighteen on the last end, and Tom M

cKeown, Lloyd Merritt, Michael Leal and Al Barnes defeated A Phillips’ team thirty one to nine.

In the final of the Minor Pairs, Daryl Nairn and Al Barnes defeated Michael Leal and Bill Logan twenty four to nine in a game that was played over two days due to rain. Congratulations Daryl and Al.

Contributed.