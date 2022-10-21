PENNANTS PLAYED AT CONDOBOLIN

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th October the Region 10 Grade 4 Pennant Play-Off at Condobolin started in rain but finished in sunshine.

Saturday morning commencing at 9.30 am, in light showers but strengthening as the morning passed. Young proved too strong for Leeton.

Young five points, to Leeton’s zero.

Lunch was served.

The next match was Condobolin to play Young.

As play was to commence, the heavens opened and continued into the late afternoon. After some lengthy discussions, it was decided to call it a day.

Sunday morning, the day was perfect, Leeton to play Condobolin. Leeton four points, Condobolin one point.

After a barbecue lunch, the washed out game from Saturday afternoon was played between Condobolin and Young. Young proving the stronger side, Young five points, Condobolin zero.

Young have now qualified for the 2022-2023 Single Gender (Womens) Grade 4 State Pennant to be held in November 2022.

Congratulations to Young.

The Southern Slopes District Womens Bowling Association thanked Condobolin Sports Club and their members on hosting another successful regional event.

Womens’ President Colleen Helyar, thanked all her workers for a job well done, Green keeper, Malcolm Nash for all his work to keep our greens in the great playing condition that they are in. Craig Jones and Neil Baxter for tending the barbie on Sunday.

A huge thank you to Max Johnson, for umpiring over the weekend, and Laurie for his assistance.

Keep safe.

HALF NIP.