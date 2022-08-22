PENNANTS COMPETITION ON

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

On Sunday 7th August, the first round of the 2022 Pennants Competition was played.

Three teams travelled to Grenfell to contest the 3s. Max Johnson, Laurie Thompson, Grant Davis and Dave Carter Jnr were defeated by P Mead’s team twenty five to eight. Andrew Brasnett, Pete Brasnett, Michael Waller and Daryl Nairn drew seventeen all with R Hunter’s team, and Darren Seton, Craig Jones, Brayden Davis and Steve Brasnett defeated Steve Galvin’s team twenty six to nine giving an overall score of fifty one each to Condo and Grenfell.

Three teams travelled to Caragabal to play in the 4s. Tom McKeown, Al Stuckey, Frank Golya and Ray Burnes were defeated by K Slade’s team twenty to sixteen, Hank Colliss, Neil Baxter, Ian Simpson and Uwe Kuhn defeated I Peastaway’s team twenty three to thirteen, and Trevor Thorpe, Trent Bendall, Al Barnes and Nick Moody defeated M Pollock’s team twenty one to seventeen. Condo won the day sixty points to fifty.

In the Major Pairs, Neil Baxter and Craig Jones narrowly defeated Steve Brasnett and Frank Golya eighteen to seventeen, this means they will play Pete and Andrew Brasnett in the final.

Contributed.