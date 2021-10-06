PEARL SAYS FAREWELL TO POOL

New challenges are waiting for Pearl Toomey, who is saying farewell to the Condobolin Pool after nine years.

“I call Pearl “my angel” as she always was there when I needed her to be and she just got the job done,” Manager Kathy Thorpe said.

Pearl started at the Pool under a Federal employment program and became an invaluable member of the team. Initially, Kathy and Mark received a grant to employ Pearl, but she became more than just an employee, now they are all lifelong friends.

“It’s been a really interesting time – Pearl has gradually taken on more responsibilities. Her main job was to do the cleaning of a morning and then all the food preparation, which is a really integral part of the pool’s daily routine,” Kathy explained.

“Pearl usually wasn’t here when the pool was open during the day, but she was paramount in helping us get ready for the day ahead.

“She helped at carnivals with food preparation and washing up behind at the scenes. Pearl helped to keep the show going.”

Pearl usually worked from 6am to 9am, and was always on hand to help out at swimming carnivals.

“I love the early shifts – the peace and the calm of a new day is wonderful,” she stated.

“I have met a lot of people since I have been at the pool.

“I learned a lot, but I am no good at cooking, so I left that to others. But I can cook a good curry,” she quipped. “But she still hasn’t shared her recipe with me,” Kathy added.

“I have absolutely loved working at the pool. To tell you the truth I wouldn’t be in the work force unless it was for Kathy and Mark. I really appreciate what they have done for me,” Pearl said.

It is safe to say Pearl will be missed by all those who knew and worked with her at the Condobolin Pool.

“All the lap swimmers will miss her smiling face. When they arrive, they are greeted with Pearl’s smiling face every morning,” Kathy revealed.

“She knows all our children and our grand children and all our friends. Everyone will really miss her.”

There is no doubt the more Pearl worked at the pool, it encouraged her family to attend and enjoy the facility.

“I don’t swim but I am sure you will see me down at the pool. My family love coming down for a swim and enjoying the pool.”

Now Pearl is moving on to do new things.

Pearl celebrated her 60th birthday on Friday, 24 September. She marked the occasion with a small family gathering. As if turning 60 was not enough excitement, Pearl is working on getting her driver’s licence.

Mark and Kathy held a morning tea for Pearl at the Pool to thank her for all of her hard work and dedication on Wednesday, 22 September. Regular Lap Swimmer Jenny Lincoln made a beautiful arrangement of succulents, which was presented to Pearl on the day.