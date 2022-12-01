PAUSING TO REMEMBER

Remembrance Day is a time to stop and remember. Every year at 11am on 11 November – the eleventh day of the eleventh month, communities pause to remember those men and women who have served and those who have died in all wars and peacekeeping operations. Condobolin Public School Leaders Rachel Grimmond, Charles Patton and Alexandra Worthington, commemorated and paid tribute to the many Australians who lost their lives to continue the spirit of Remembrance Day on 11 November. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.