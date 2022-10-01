PAULEEN AND PAM VICTORIOUS

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Tuesday 13th September was the start of the Southern Slopes Womens Bowling Associations District events.

State Open Pairs and State Senior Pairs were played at West Wyalong S and C Womens Club.

The number of teams were down from previous years but the quality of bowls were certainly available.

Condobolin Sports Club’s State Senior Pairs, Pauleen Dimos and Pam Nicholl representing our Club.

In their semi final round they defeated Val Edwards and Belinda Melmoth from Temora Recreational Club, 19-14.

While in the other semi final round Sue Hart and Kerry Turner from Lake Cargelligo defeated Lorraine Williams and Anni Stear from West Wyalong S & C, 23-20.

In the final Pauleen and Pam, in a seesawing game, defeated Sue and Kerry, 23-20.

Our September meeting was held on Wednesday 14th, the most important discussions were around our 2022-2023 Member Affiliation Fee which were due 1st July 2022. Any ladies playing Club Championships, and District Pennants MUST be a 2022-2023 Full Bowling Member.

Bowls NSW have suggested that we respect Thursday 22nd September, Day of Mourning for our late Queen be observed by not holding organised bowls on that day.

Condobolin Sports Club will be holding the Regional 10 Pennant play-offs on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th October 2022. We will have teams from South Western District, Central Riverina District and Southern Slopes District, all competing for the chance to compete in the 2022-2023 Single Gender Pennants State Finals held 18th-20th November 2022.

Saturday 17th September, part of fourth round of Grade 4 District Pennants were played in Condobolin against West Wyalong S&C.

Mel Rees, Wendy Ryan, Cathy Thompson and Pam Nicholl (S) winning their game 30-12.

Janelle Taylor, Colleen Helyar, Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton (S) winning their game 25-20.

Condobolin Sports winning the match 55-32, adding 5 points to their total.

The last round will be played at West Wyalong S&C Club on Saturday 24th September.

Condobolin Sports to play Temora Rec./Ariah Park, Lake Cargelligo (3) to play West Wyalong S& C, and Lake Cargelligo (4) to play Temora Exies.

Depending on the results of these games, some of the washed out round three games from Saturday 10th September may have to be played, after the lunch break, to determine the winning side of Grade 4 competition.

Sunday 18th September a first round game in our Club Championship Triples was played, in the new format for 2022-2023, which is 2 bowls x 25 ends.

Yvonne Johnson, Pauleen Dimos, Pam Nicholl (S) defeated Jenny Logan, Janelle Taylor, Marilyn Seton (S) 29-20.

Congratulations to our newest competition bowler, Jenny Logan, on some great bowls.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Keep Safe.

HALF NIP.