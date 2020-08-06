PAULEEN AND MARG TAKE TOP SPOT

The Southern Slopes Women’s Pairs was played at the West Wyalong Country Club recently.

Congratulations to the dedicated Southern Slopes Women’s Bowls Committee led by President Pam Nicholl on their excellent 2020 Covid-19 efforts to keep the program running to give all interested bowlers a chance to compete at State level.

The SSDWBA consists of the following Clubs: Ardlethan, Ariah Park, Barmedman, Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Temora Exies, Temora Recreation, West Wyalong S and C and West Wyalong Women’s and all members from these clubs are eligible to enter District events.

Pauleen Dimos, from the Condobolin Club, was rewarded with her first SS District Open Pairs win.

he teamed with Marge Weale, also from Condobolin, and they played a brilliant game of bowls.

Christine Hurst and Penny English-Heal from the West Wyalong Women’s Club were the Runners-Up.